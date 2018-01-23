Expand / Collapse search
Vikings C Elflein to undergo offseason ankle surgery

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings center Pat Elflein has a left ankle injury that will require offseason surgery.

Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Tuesday that Elflein will need a procedure done on the ankle he injured in the team's loss at Philadelphia in the NFC championship game. Elflein was wearing a walking boot after the game. The rookie from Ohio State, drafted in the third round, produced a solid debut to help the Vikings make significant improvements on the offensive line in 2017.

Vikings left guard Nick Easton broke his right ankle at Green Bay in the second-to-last game of the regular season and also needed surgery.