Super Bowl LII: Eagles super fan Mike Trout likes Philly's chances

Mike Trout isn't sure if he will be in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

TheAngels star grew up in New Jersey, but because of his proximity to Philadelphia, has rooted for Philly sports teams his entire life.

If Trout isn't in person for the big game, like he was during the Eagles' NFC Championship victory, the Angels slugger will likely be at home.

"It's up in the air cause I like spending it watching the commercials with my wife and family and friends," said Trout in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

Trout is well (!) aware of how passionate the Philadelphia fans are about their sports.

"They're crazy for their sports teams. It was crazy up there after they won (vs. Minnestoa).They are diehard fans," Trout said.

Trout knows the Eagles faced their fair share of doubters this season, even from his teammates within the Angels clubhouse.

"A lot of peopledoubted them.A lot of players from the Angels doubted them,gave me a lot of grief all the time," Trout said. "(But)they're all rooting for them now because they are going up against Tom Brady. There's a couple (Angels) coaches who are Patriots fans so it's going to be fun. Throughout the whole year, lots of ups and downs, but we're there, we're there."

Trout is close with injured starting quarterback Carson Wentz and tight end Zach Ertz and knows Wentz will return even stronger next season.

"What he did this year was unbelievable," Trout said on Wentz's 2017 season.

But, now, don't go getting too excited, Philly fans. Trout has no plans to return back East at this point in his sure-to-be Hall of Fame career.

Super Bowl !!! Lets gooooooo!!!!! #FlyEaglesFly — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 22, 2018

"I love playing in Anaheim. I love the city , and obviously, the West Coast," Trout said. "This offeseason has been unbelievable for our organization."

And finally, Trout's prediction for Super Bowl LII.

" I saw some of the guys after the game (NFC Championship). I told them to go get it. 31-24 Eagles."