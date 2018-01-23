LeBron James impressed with DeMarcus Cousins' historic triple-double

Even LeBron James was impressed with DeMacrus Cousins' historic triple-double last night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar took a few seconds to tweet out to Boogieafter his 44 point, 22 rebound, 10 assist performance Monday night in the New Orleans Pelicans 132-128 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Yo @boogiecousins chill out man!! Sheesh!!! Super sick stat line — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 23, 2018

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Cousins' triple-double was the first 40 point, 20 rebound, 10 assist performance since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recorded one back in 1972.