Heat to debut 'Vice' city uniforms Jan. 25 against Kings

MIAMI -- On Thursday, January 25th, the Heat will formally debut its "Vice" City Edition uniform designed in-house by Miami Heat Graphic Designer, Brett Maurer. Inspired by Miami Heat history and the city of Miami in the 1980's, the Vice uniform pays homage to the culture cultivated throughout the city and among Miami Heat fans. The campaign is the future as imagined in the 1980s; as if the art and culture of a bygone time has become the foundation for our future, transforming our present into an alternate reality staged against the magenta backdrop of Vice-era Miami. Vice starts with the classic Heat silhouette from 1988, replaces franchise red and orange with laser fuchsia and blue gale, and features the original Miami Arena script across the chest and a reimagined Heat ball and flame logo sporting the Vice color combination.

"The Vice uniform is our ode to the City of Miami, its distinctive history, its iconic place in the annals of popular culture," said Michael McCullough, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "For years we've talked about creating a uniform featuring vibrant, warm colors that embodies Miami's intrinsic uniqueness and one that would be instantly recognizable to our fans. Vice is something special and we're ecstatic to share it with Heat Nation."

The Heat will wear the Vice uniform for the following games:

January 25th vs. Sacramento Kings

January 27th vs. Charlotte Hornets

January 29th @ Dallas Mavericks

February 5th vs. Orlando Magic

February 7th vs. Houston Rockets

February 9th vs. Milwaukee Bucks

February 13th @ Toronto Raptors

February 14th @ Philadelphia 76ers

February 23rd @ New Orleans Pelicans

February 24th vs. Memphis Grizzlies

February 27th vs. Philadelphia 76ers

March 1st vs. Los Angeles Lakers

March 3rd vs. Detroit Pistons

March 5th vs. Phoenix Suns

A special website, Heat.com/Vice, will launch Tuesday at midnight and will showcase the Vice campaign including the player introduction video, details about the uniform, the 2017-18 retail merchandise collection and Vice campaign photographs.

As part of the Vice campaign, the Miami Heat has also partnered with custom sneaker designer, Dominic Chambrone, better known as The Shoe Surgeon, to create a custom Vice Air Jordan 1 sneaker. "Pulling in design elements from the limited-edition jersey and inspiration from the iconic Vice-era, we handcrafted an exclusive, one-of-a-kind Air Jordan 1 to debut in collaboration with the Miami Heat Vice campaign. The classic AJ1 shoe has been elevated with premium white Italian tumbled leather and intricate detail including a white quilted Japanese plonge leather lining and teal and pink Italian goat stripping highlighting the new jersey design on the wing panel, toe panel and on the swoosh," said Chambrone. The custom Vice Air Jordan 1 will be on display at the Court Culture Studio Store located in section 326 of the AmericanAirlines Arena. Only five pairs of the custom Vice sneaker will be created and Miami Heat fans will have the opportunity to win a pair throughout the remainder of the season via sweepstakes and contests. The Vice Air Jordan 1 will officially launch on February 1st.

For more information, please visit Heat.com/Vice.