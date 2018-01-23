Future Indiana-Indiana State football game could have a Mallory connection

A pair of future Indiana State games at Indiana will take on added meaning if Curt Mallory still is the Sycamores' coach.

Indiana State announced Tuesday it will play in Bloomington on Sept. 13, 2025, and Sept. 11, 2027.

Mallory's father, Bill, is Indiana's all-time winningest head coach, picking up 69 victoriesfrom 1984-96. The younger Mallory has moved into his second year at Indiana State after an 0-11 debut.

Indiana State has lost six all-time games against the Hoosiers, most recently 28-10 to open the 2014 season.