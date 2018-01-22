Super Bowl LII: How to watch and what to know

Football fans have mere weeks until Super Bowl LII kicks off in Minneapolis.

Whether you’re heading to Minneapolis or staying in with friends, here’s what you need to know.

Who is playing?

The New England Patriots will face off with the Philadelphia Eagles after both teams won their conference championship games Sunday.

The Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-24; the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings, 7-38.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LII will be held on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

And despite the potential cold weather, fans can expect to stay warm. The stadium, which opened in 2016, has a fixed roof – keeping all the winter weather outside.

The announcement that Minneapolis would host the games was made in 2014. The Midwestern city beat out Indianapolis and New Orleans for the hosting honors.

How can I watch it?

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to score tickets to the big game, you can watch the Super Bowl online or on television.

The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamable on the NBC Sports app and website.

Want to cheer on your team in person? Tickets are still available online, but be ready to shell out at least a few thousand dollars a pop.