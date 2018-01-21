Philadelphia city crews grease poles before Eagles, Vikings face off in NFC Championship game

While most of the action during Sunday's NFC championship game in Philadelphia may be on the field between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, city officials are taking no chances in making sure it doesn't spill into other parts of the city.

City crews dubbed the "Crisco Cops" spent Sunday morning greasing light poles around Philadelphia' Center City neighborhood to prevent Eagles' fans from climbing up after the game if the birds pull out a win and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Photos taken by a sports crew from FOX 9 show the poles greased up to deter any potential climbers.

It's just one of the precautions officials have made across the city in anticipation of the highly-anticipated game at 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX.

Philadelphia police have warned shop owners who won't be open to lower their security gates, and remove all objects from in front of their stores, FOX 29 reported.

Along Philadelphia's Broad Street and other popular places, bars are being asked to serve alcohol in plastic cups.

"We're looking for that anomaly. We're looking for that potential for a problem and we'll address it when we see it," Chief Thomas Nestel said Friday at a briefing on security preparations.

The chief had two friendly reminders for fans and revelers who take the city's public transit system: No drinking on the trains and any bad behavior will be caught on camera.

"If you have 300 spare dollars in your monthly budget, go ahead, but you'll be getting a citation and losing your alcohol," he said.

The Vikings have never won a Super Bowl, but played in four of them. The Eagles have appeared in the Super Bowl twice, but have never won the Lombardi Trophy. Philadelphia’s last Super Bowl trip was in 2004 against the New England Patriots. But prior to that game, the Eagles appeared in, and lost, three consecutive NFC championship games.