Miami rides sizzling shooting effort to road win over NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Bruce Brown Jr. scored 19 points and No. 25 Miami shot 58 percent to hold off North Carolina State 86-81 on Sunday.

Anthony Lawrence II and Ebuka Izundu each had 15 points for the Hurricanes (14-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Miami led the entire second half but struggled to put the Wolfpack away in a game that came down to the final seconds.

Miami came into Raleigh as one the ACC's worst 3-point shooting teams, but made 10 of 19 tries from behind the arc for its best output in a league game.

The Hurricanes also shot 60 percent after halftime while committing just 10 turnovers, avoiding the miscues that can fuel the Wolfpack's pressure defense and lead to transition scores.

Omer Yurtseven had 28 points for the Wolfpack (13-7, 3-4), who shot 63 percent after halftime and 54 percent for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes arrived with a 4-2 road record, matching their road win total for all of last season. They also came in shooting just 30 percent from behind the arc in league games, ahead of only Georgia Tech. On Sunday, they kept coming up with big baskets to answer every run by the Wolfpack and now have made 19 3s in the past two games going back to their recent loss to Duke.

N.C. State: The full-court, attacking style by new coach Kevin Keatts had already led to wins against a pair of No. 2-ranked teams -- Arizona in November, Duke earlier this month -- as well as a win against then-No. 19 Clemson. But N.C. State's defense struggled for stops, whether it was Miami hitting a tough shot or getting wide-open lanes to the rim.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes host Louisville on Wednesday.

N.C. State: Pittsburgh hosts the Wolfpack on Wednesday.