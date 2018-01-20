Chargers WR Keenan Allen named 2017 NFL Comeback Player of the Year by PFWA

Three cheers for Keenan Allen!

The Chargers WR, who missed the 2016 with a knee injury, rebounded in 2017 to finish third in the league in receiving yards.

For this, Allen has been named the 2017 NFL Comeback Player the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Allen had a record-breaking season for the Chargers in 2017. The 2013 third-round selection broke the Chargers single-season receptions record, finishing fourth in the NFL with 102 catches. His 1,393 receiving yards was the second-most in a season in team history.