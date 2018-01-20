Antetokounmpo to miss next two Bucks games

The Milwaukee Bucks will have to make due without an All-Star starter for their next two games.

More Bucks coverage

On Saturday, the Bucks announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out Milwaukee's games at Philadelphia on Saturday and at home against Phoenix on Monday to help control soreness in his right knee. Antetokounmpo, who on Thursday was named a starter for this year's All-Star game, has already missed two games this season due to his sore knee.

Antetokounmpo is first in the NBA in minutes played (37.4) and second in scoring at 28.2 points per game while averaging career-highs in rebounds per game (10.1) and field-goal percentage (.546). Hes one of only five players in the league this season averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, and is on pace to join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history to average at least 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for a season.