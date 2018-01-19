FOX Sports Sun to televise six Tampa Bay Rays spring training games in 2018

TAMPA, Fla. -- FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced the network will televise six Rays Spring Training games throughout February and March. In addition to televising the games, each broadcast will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. The six-game slate will provide Rays fans with their first look at the Rays as they prepare for Opening Day.

Full schedule below:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Game: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins

Details: FOX Sports North broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Game: Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Details: YES Network broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Game: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins

Details: FOX Sports Sun broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Game: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Details: FOX Sports Sun broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Game: Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Details: FOX Sports Sun broadcast

Date: Monday, March 26, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Game: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers

Details: FOX Sports Detroit broadcast

