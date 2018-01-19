Cardinals trade Grichuk to Blue Jays for two pitchers

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals addressed their glut of outfielders Friday by trading Randal Grichuk to the Toronto Blue Jays for two young right-handed pitchers.

The Cardinals acquiredDominic Leone, 26, andConner Greene, 22, from Toronto.

Grichuk had 22 home runs and 59 RBIs in 122 games with the Cardinals last season.The 26-year-oldwas poised to be a fourth outfielder, at best, in St. Louis in 2018 with the emergence of Tommy Pham last season and the acquisition of All-Star Marcell Ozuna from the Marlins in the offseason. Dexter Fowler, a high-priced addition a year ago, is the club's other starting outfielder.

Grichuk played four seasons (2014-17) with the Cardinals. He has a .249 average with 66 homers and 182 RBIs in 404 career major league games.

Leone comes to St. Louis already havingplayed for three big-league clubs. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound right-hander has pitched in 160 games (all in relief) for Seattle (2014-15), Arizona (2015-16) and Toronto (2017). He has a career mark of 11-8 with a 3.48 ERA.

Leone is coming off a solid 2017 season withToronto -- 3-0 with a 2.56 ERA (12th among American League relievers), 81 strikeouts and 11 holds in 65 games (70 1/3 innings).

Greene went 5-10 with a 5.29 ERA last season for Double-A New Hampshire, where he was anEastern League All-Star. He had 92 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings while making 25 starts in 26 games. Greene earned midseason All-Star honors the year before with Class A Dunedin in the Florida State League.

Greene (6-3, 185) was ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the Toronto organization by Baseball America in 2017.

Both Leone and Greene will be added to the Cardinals' major league roster, which is at the maximum 40 players.