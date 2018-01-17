Tom Brady injures throwing hand ahead of AFC Championship

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady suffered a right hand injury Wednesday when a teammate accidentally ran into him during practice ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the Boston Herald.

The Patriots' injury report listed Brady as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, the team's first of the week. The quarterback also skipped a scheduled news conference to meet with the team's medical staff.

The Herald reported that X-rays showed no structural damage and the injury would not keep Brady from playing in the game.

Brady appeared on the Patriots' weekly injury report several times during the latter half of the regular season with both an Achilles tendon and left shoulder injury.

The 40-year-old has never missed a playoff start during his 18-year career.

With a win Sunday, the Patriots would reach their eighth Super Bowl in Brady's 18-year career. New England has reached seven consecutive AFC championship games, an NFL record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.