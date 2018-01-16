UFC 220: Get to know Miocic, Ngannou, Oezdemir, Cormier

It may be freezing right now in Boston, but come Saturday night, things will be red hot in the Octagon!

UFC 220 comes your way with an action-packed card featuring a pair of title fights.

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (17-2-0) will face dangerous challenger Francis Ngannou (11-1-0), who famously flooredAlistair Overeem at UFC 218.

Light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier (19-1-0) tangles withVolkan Oezdemir (15-0-1). It's Cormier's first bout since regaining the belt following Jon Jones' fall from gloryin the aftermath of UFC 214.

