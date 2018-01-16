Police called after Rockets players use secret door to confront Clippers in locker room: reports

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to assist security guards at the Staples Center after tensions between players on the Clippers and Houston Rockets spilled over into the locker room after the game, reports said.

Rockets players James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green forced themselves into the Clippers' locker room after the game looking to confront guard Austin Rivers, ESPN reported. The players were reportedly looking for Clippers star Blake Griffin as well, the report said.

Rockets star Chris Paul led his teammates through a secret backdoor that connects team locker rooms, the report said. Another player knocked on the front door in an apparent try at distraction, but had the door shut in his face, ESPN reported.

“Let's put it like this, our team was in our locker room. That's all I'll say,” Rivers told reporters after the fireworks, according to Sports Illustrated. “I'll let you do the rest of the investigation. I will say their entire team was not in their locker room. You're going to have to figure it out from there.”

Scuffles between the two sides occurred often in the game.

Rivers, who did not play in the game, was seen jawing with Rockets player Trevor Ariza toward the end of the game. Griffin stepped in was eventually ejected from the game along with Ariza, according to NBC Los Angeles.

In a separate instance, Griffin and Paul – who are former teammates – had some words for each other after Griffin was seen complaining about not getting a call.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni also accused Griffin of hitting him during the game, but did not elaborate on the incident. NBC Los Angeles reported that Griffin called the contact with D’Antoni was unintentional.

Griffin put his final stamp on the incident in a cryptic tweet.

The Clippers did come away with the victory, 113-102.