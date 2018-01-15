UFC Fight Night: Jeremy Stephens calls out Brian Ortega after victory vs. Dooho Choi

Win the fight, call out the next best guy, so is the life of a UFC fighter.

On Sunday, during UFC Fight Night, Jeremy Stephens made quick work of Dooho Choi in a featherweight fight.

Stephens then called out Brian Ortega, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the featherweight rankings. Stephens sits at No. 9, though that's likely to change after his recent win.

Ortega, an LA native who shared his amazing story with us, was not fazed.

I love it when they call me out!!! It means Im right where Im suppose to be . #blessed — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) January 15, 2018

