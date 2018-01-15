Turner to miss at least four more games with elbow injury

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner's left elbow injury will not require surgery, but he will be out a while longer, the team announced Monday.

Turner's injury, suffered Jan. 8 against Milwaukee, was diagnosed asa ligament sprain and muscle strain.He iswearing an elbow brace.

The team said Turner, who already has missed three games, will miss the four remaining games of the current West Coast trip. He will be listed as week to week until additional information is available.