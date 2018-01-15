Expand / Collapse search
The crowds of fans lining the street are reflected in one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies carried by the New England Patriots players through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. February 7, 2017.

Super Bowl LII will be held on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.  (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

Super Bowl LII: How to watch and what to know

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
Football fans have less than a month until Super Bowl LII kicks off in Minneapolis.

The NFL divisional playoffs are one game away from wrapping up, with the winner of the NFC and AFC title games advancing to the Super Bowl. 

Whether you’re heading to Minneapolis or staying in with friends, here’s what you need to know about the big game.

Who is playing?

The NFL playoffs are still ongoing, and the two teams headed to the Super Bowl haven’t yet been decided.

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off on Jan. 21, with the winner advancing to the big game. That same day, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings, with the victorious team heading to the Super Bowl.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Fans cheer during the first quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports - 10543773

The 2018 Super Bowl will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.  (Reuters/Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl LII will be held on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

And despite the cold weather, fans can expect to stay warm. The stadium, which opened in 2016, has a fixed roof – keeping all the winter weather outside.

The announcement that Minneapolis would host the games was made in 2014. The Midwestern city beat out Indianapolis and New Orleans for the hosting honors.

How can I watch it?

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to score tickets to the big game, you can watch the Super Bowl online or on television.

The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamable on the NBC Sports app and website.

Want to cheer on your team in person? Tickets are still available online, but be ready to shell out at least a few thousand dollars a pop.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.