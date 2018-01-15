Preview: FSU hopes to continue climb out of ACC basement with visit to Boston College

TV: ESPNU

Time: 7 p.m.

BOSTON -- After surviving a double-overtime scare at home against Syracuse, No. 23 Florida State has a quick turnaround when it visits Boston College for another ACC game on Monday night.

And the theme leading up to the game will be rest.

"We'll walk through (our game plan), our game preparation will be more mental," coach Leonard Hamilton said after his team raised its record to 13-4 and 2-3 in the ACC Saturday. "We will not expend very much energy at all.

"We'll have mandatory treatments with cold tubs and other things that can rejuvenate the muscles."

The Seminoles used an 11-2 run in the second OT to subdue the Orange, and now visit a team that already has a home win over No. 1 Duke on its resume.

More Florida State Seminoles news

"We'll have to probably sub some guys early and get more minutes for guys like M.J. (Walker), Mfiondu (Kabengele) and Brandon Allen, guys who didn't get as many minutes tonight," Hamilton said. "They'll need to be ready, because there will be some factors that may give us fatigue."

The Eagles, playing their first game since losing at No. 20 North Carolina, were tied 38-38 with Dartmouth Saturday before Ky Bowman hit an off-balance 3-pointer to close the first half.

Bowman then took off in the second, scoring 16 more points as Boston College (12-6, 2-3) to put the game away -- and lift his team to 10-1 at home, where the Eagles have also beaten Wake Forest.

The Eagles' only home loss came after a comeback from a 19-point deficit against No. 25 Clemson that left the game tied in the closing minutes. The Tigers prevailed 74-70.

The Eagles also suffered a one-point loss at No. 9 Virginia that ended a five-game winning streak.

Boston College, already with three more wins than last season, is obviously no longer a conference doormat.

Florida State has won the last six and nine of the last 10 games against Boston College, also winning the last two at Conte Forum.

Saturday, Bowman was the key in overcoming a scare against the Ivy League opponent.

"To get him going, it was important," said Boston College coach Jim Christian. "They were doing a good job corralling him and not letting him make plays."

Bowman came out of the break with a three-point play, another 3-point shot and an assist to set up Jerome Robinson for a three-point play and the Eagles were in control.

Robinson scored 17 points, Jordan Chatman had 15, Nik Popovic scored 14 with eight rebounds and Steffon Mitchell had 10 points with 10 boards in the victory.

"We were really hungry because that was a really bad game against UNC," Popovic said. "It was really important to come back. I played a really bad game that day and it was important for a lot of guys, too."

The game was played on a day of excitement for the BC future as 6-foot-8 4-star recruit Jairus Hamilton verbally committed. His will likely join his brother, Jared, who was on the bench in a BC sweatshirt Saturday and is expected to transfer from Georgia Southern. He's a 6-foot-4 guard.

"I can't talk about recruiting," Christian said.

A key for Florida State on Saturday was big man Christ Koumadje playing his first full game since missing 11 with a foot injury. The 7-foot-4 Koumadje, who played just 13 minutes in his first game back, went for a career-high 23 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots in the win.

He is averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per games in six games this season and Boston College has been shaky against inside play since losing Deontae Hawkins for the season.

"It was tough (to be out). It was more mental, but I just kept my head up," Koumadje said Saturday. "Sitting and watching the game allows you to see what everyone else has been doing wrong and you can correct them and yourself."