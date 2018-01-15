Heat lose Tyler Johnson to ankle injury, have win streak snapped with loss to Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) -- Zach LaVine scored 18 points in his second game for Chicago, Justin Holiday made a career-best seven 3s and scored 25 points, and the Bulls ended the Miami Heat's seven-game winning streak with a 119-111 victory Monday.

The Bulls have won three straight and 14 of their last 21.

LaVine tore an ACL last season with Minnesota and was traded in a package for Jimmy Butler in the offseason. He scored 14 points in his Bulls debut Saturday against Detroit.

The Bulls are limiting LaVine to 20 minutes per game in his first week back. He scored 13 points in 12 minutes in the first half, and his four-point play with 0.9 seconds left before the break put the Bulls ahead 55-48. He also had five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Bulls hit 16 of 39 3-pointers (41 percent), their eighth straight game with at least 10 3-pointers, a franchise record.

Holiday had four 3-pointers in the third quarter, including one that gave Chicago its first of two 19-point leads in the third, 82-63.

Nikola Mirotic scored all 18 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Bulls, holding off the Heat, who closed to a 105-100 deficit with 3:39 to play on James Johnson's 3-pointer.

Holiday made a jump shot and two free throws, and rookie Lauri Markkanen made a 3-pointer down the stretch. Markkanen had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Heat starter Tyler Johnson injured his left ankle in the third quarter. He was helped to the locker room and didn't return.

Goran Dragic scored 22 points to lead the Heat. Off the bench, Kelly Olynyk had 21 points and eight assists and Wayne Ellington had 20 points.

YOUNG GUN

Markkanen made his 100th career 3-pointer in his 41st game, the record for fastest to get to 100 in NBA history.

UP NEXT

Heat: Play at Milwaukee on Wednesday in the second of a five-game road trip.

Bulls: Host Golden State on Wednesday to close a three-game homestand.