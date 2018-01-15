Clippers guard Lou Williams named Western Conference Player of the Week

It's good to be Lou Williams.

The Clippers guard was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday, his second such honor in two weeks.

Williams, a 13-year NBA veteran,averaged35.0 pointsand 4.8 assists, while shooting 45.7percent from three-point range and 96.7percent from the free-throw line, as the Clippers went 4-0 last week.

The highlight of which was Williams' 50-point performance in a win over the Warriors on Jan. 10. It was the most points by a Clipper player in a single game since Charges Smith dropped 52 on Dec. 1, 1990.

Why not? BINGO! Lou Williams puts up a career-high 50 points. @LAClippers take down the defending champs on the road. #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/fIZeCnc2ZR — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 11, 2018

Williams is averaging career-highs in points (23.1), assists (4.9), three-point percentage (41.4) and minutes (31.7)in 2017-18.