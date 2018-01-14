Twitter reacts to stunning Saints - Vikings playoff game

Vikings-Saints was the first game in NFL playoff history to end on a game-winning touchdown as time expired in the fourth quarter @Vikings — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 15, 2018

Dear @Saints Marcus Williams -- my name is Amy and I spent almost 30 years in the NFL so I know how badly this hurts -- this need not define you -- go be your best and shine your brightest -- I shall be rooting and cheering for you. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) January 15, 2018

The 2017 seasons for #LSU and the #Saints ended in similar ways. Heartbreakers. pic.twitter.com/YLKUUTs26C — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 15, 2018

Thank you to #WhoDatNation for supporting this team thru the good and bad. You guys showed up and screamed to the bitter end. The future is bright, be proud of your @Saints. — deuce mcallister (@dmcallister26) January 15, 2018

hang in there marcus -- you had an incredible rookie season… youre only only gonna get better and better!we love you and support you #WhoDat @Saints #MarcusWilliams — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) January 15, 2018

Lets be clear #WhoDatNation. Marcus Williams intercepted the ball that put us back in the game. I will not define him by those last 10 seconds or a missed tackle. Yes it is painful, and is now part of sports history. But I will ride and die with my @Saints and Williams — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 15, 2018

Vikings-Saints featured three lead changes in the final 90 seconds of regulation, the most lead changes in the final 90 seconds of any game this season, including playoffs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 15, 2018

Heartbreaking @Saints loss, but I have no doubt you guys will be back stronger next season. You all were a joy to watch this season. — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) January 15, 2018

Always love the @saints — Jarrius Robertson (@Jarrius) January 15, 2018

I hope that the Saints rookie Marcus Williams has a long, amazing career. You made a mistake, but 52 other players contributed to that loss. Dont let them hang that game on you. Come back even better. — Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) January 15, 2018