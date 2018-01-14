Twi-lights: Bucks vs. Heat
Miss today's Milwaukee Bucks game against the Miami Heat? We've got you covered with all the best highlights and halftime interviews.
The #Bucks are off and running in Miami!
Tune in on FSW, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/tpKk2cZHDk
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018
Malcolm Brogdon
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/rbVyrEEc6c
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018
Tony Snell from DOWNTOWN
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/NbgjL4mDgm
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018
Eric Bledsoe puts the #Bucks on top!
Tune in on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/I7vLh4igut
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018
Classic Malcolm Brogdon taking it strong to the hoop
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/EuWYyS9CfC
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018
That signature Giannis euro step
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/GoJfM8ZbSy
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018
Malcolm Brogdon had 10 points in the first half: "We came out and played with energy" pic.twitter.com/A6HGOZe3jr
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018
Malcolm Brogdon stays hot in the second half
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/4IbWheex7h
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018
WHAT A PLAY!
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/ZhpAN1zLZm
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018
Dellavedova finishes the floater in the paint!
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/YAYAcyhAPq
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018
Bledsoe attacks the basket!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/w2DMZVrLmW
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018