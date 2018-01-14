Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA

Twi-lights: Bucks vs. Heat

FoxSports

Miss today's Milwaukee Bucks game against the Miami Heat? We've got you covered with all the best highlights and halftime interviews.

The #Bucks are off and running in Miami!

Tune in on FSW, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/tpKk2cZHDk

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018

Malcolm Brogdon

Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/rbVyrEEc6c

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018

Tony Snell from DOWNTOWN

Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/NbgjL4mDgm

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018

Eric Bledsoe puts the #Bucks on top!

Tune in on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/I7vLh4igut

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018

Classic Malcolm Brogdon taking it strong to the hoop

Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/EuWYyS9CfC

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018

That signature Giannis euro step

Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/GoJfM8ZbSy

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018

Malcolm Brogdon had 10 points in the first half: "We came out and played with energy" pic.twitter.com/A6HGOZe3jr

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018

Malcolm Brogdon stays hot in the second half

Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/4IbWheex7h

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018

WHAT A PLAY!

Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/ZhpAN1zLZm

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018

Dellavedova finishes the floater in the paint!

Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/YAYAcyhAPq

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018

Bledsoe attacks the basket!

Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dcgyHG7cmi pic.twitter.com/w2DMZVrLmW

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 14, 2018