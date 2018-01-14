Ducks claim winger J.T. Brown off waivers from Lightning

The Ducks claimed right wing J.T. Brown off waivers from Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Brown, 27, recorded 61 career points in 286 career games with Tampa Bay. He also appeared in 37 Stanley Cup Playoff games and was a member of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final team.

Randy Carlyle says J.T. Brown will meet the team later tonight in Denver and, if the schedule cooperates, will make his #NHLDucks debut tomorrow against the Avs.

RC: Were not bringing him out there to sit in the stands.

— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 14, 2018