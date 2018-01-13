Vikings activate Bradford from IR for playoff game

Case Keenum will likely have a new backup quarterback when the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints in an NFC divisional playoff game Sunday.

On Saturday, the Vikings announced they activated Sam Bradford from injured reserve and waived tight end Kyle Carter.

That gives Minnesota four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster -- Keenum, Bradford, Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Kyle Sloter, who has yet to appear in a game.

Bradford was placed on the IR on Nov. 8 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to clean his left knee. He became eligible to practice before the Vikings Week 17 game, but didnt until the following Tuesday. Since then, hes participated in five practices.

Its kind of hard to get (Bradford) reps when youre getting your starter ready, Zimmer said Friday. Forty reps in a practice, and he gets five and Bridgewater gets five.

Bradford started in Week 1 against the Saints and passed for 346 yards, three touchdowns and a career high 143.0 passer rating, despite injuring his knee in the game. Bradford also started Minnesota's fifth game of the season against Chicago, but exited after completing just 5 of 11 passes for 36 yards while being sacked four times.

Carter was activated from the practice squad on Dec. 15 and appeared in three games.