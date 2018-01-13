Terance Mann out for FSU's game Saturday due to concussion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Terance Mann, Florida State's leading scorer, is out for Saturday's game against Syracuse due to a concussion.

Mann suffered the concussion late in the second half of the 23rd-ranked Seminoles' loss to Louisville on Wednesday. The 6-foot-6 junior tied a career high with 25 points in the defeat.

Mann is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for Florida State (12-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has dropped its last two games. He was averaging 17.3 points in his last three games.

Trent Forrest , a 6-5 sophomore, took Mann's place in the starting lineup and got his first career start.