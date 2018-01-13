NAU falls to 0-5 in Big Sky play with loss at Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah -- Despite having four players post double-figure scoring totals, the Northern Arizona mens basketball team fell to 0-5 in Big Sky Conference play with an 81-75 loss at Southern Utah on Saturday.

The five losses to open conference play is the worst start in Big Sky play for NAU since it lost its first seven games in the 1990-01 season. The Lumberjacks are 3-15 overall, while Southern Utah improves to 7-9 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

NAU led 51-49 with 12:23 in regulation but the Thunderbirds responded with a 16-5 run over the next six minutes to open a 65-56 lead they would not relinquish.

Karl Harris led the way for the Lumberjacks with a season-high 19 points. Senior Gino Littles chipped in 15, and Isaiah Thomas and Torry Johnson each added 14.

Brandon Better scored 19 and Jadon Cohee had 18 for the Thunderbirds.