FSU dominates 2nd overtime, snaps out of funk with win over Syracuse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Briain Angola scored 24 points, including five in the second overtime, and Christ Koumadje added a career-high 23 as No. 24 Florida State defeated Syracuse 101-90 in double overtime on Saturday.

Tied at 82 at the end of the first overtime, the Seminoles scored the first six points of the second extra session to take control. Two free throws by Tyus Battle cut FSU's lead to 88-84 but it scored nine of the next 11 points to put it out of reach.

Phil Cofer added 16 points for Florida State (13-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which played without leading scorer and rebounder Terance Mann, who missed the game due to a concussion.

Battle, who had five points at halftime, led the Orange (12-6, 1-4) with 37 points and Oshae Brissett added 14.

Florida State had a 10-point lead at halftime but found itself down 48-41 with 10:11 left as Syracuse took advantage of turnovers and cold shooting from the perimeter. The Seminoles, who were 5 of 24 from 3-point range at one point, made five of their last six in regulation.

FSU had a 74-71 lead after CJ Walker made one of two free throws but Battle tied it with a 3-pointer with 6.4 seconds left. The Seminoles had a chance to win it in regulation but Mfiondu Kabengele missed a driving layup.

The game was close for the first 13 minutes before the Seminoles scored six straight points to lead 20-13 with 5:05 remaining. The Orange got it down to three twice but Florida State closed the half on a 7-0 run, capped off by a dunk by Koumadje with less than a second left.

The Seminoles led 31-21 at halftime and were up 35-26 with 17:38 remaining before the Orange went on a 19-3 run. Battle scored 10 points during the run as the Orange had a 45-38 lead with 11:53 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Battle is the first player to score 30 or more points in an overtime game for the Orange since Rakeem Christmas had 35 against Wake Forest on Jan. 3, 2005.

Florida State: PJ Savoy had 11 points and helped lead the Seminoles back with a pair of 3-pointers in the second half but he appeared to suffer an injury to his right knee with 2:04 remaining as he was battling for position near the basket.

GOING OVERTIME

This was Syracuse's third overtime game this year but the first time they have gone to double OT since the 76-71 six OT loss against UConn in the Big East Tournament in 2011. It was only Florida State's third overtime game over the past four seasons and its first in double OT since beating Wake Forest 82-76 on Jan. 28, 2015.

The Orange are 1-2 in overtime this season.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Hosts Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Florida State: Travels to Boston College on Monday.