NBA

Twi-lights: Wolves vs. Knicks

FoxSports

With a 118-108 win over New York, Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak against the Knicks.

Check out all the best highlights and halftime interviews:

Andrew Wiggins gets things rollin' for the #Twolves!

Watch on FSN, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lWaRukz3UY pic.twitter.com/ZwXAnNA7YE

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018

Nothin' but nylon for Jeff Teague!

Watch the #Twolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/PzSyFwyhF1 pic.twitter.com/LoMDxtDDlt

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018

Wiggins block Tyus bucket

Watch the #Twolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lWaRukz3UY pic.twitter.com/it1lDNIRhi

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018

Taj Gibson

Watch the #Twolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lWaRukz3UY pic.twitter.com/Le8uwfppv6

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018

Jeff Teague is out here dropping DIMES!

Watch the #Twolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lWaRukz3UY pic.twitter.com/plywfP7wMK

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018

How to seal your defender 101

Watch the #Twolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lWaRukz3UY pic.twitter.com/lgtPjaNWkZ

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018

KAT with a beautiful dish to Jimmy to close out the half pic.twitter.com/lmSOLuzY2V

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018

Jamal Crawford at the half: "We have to go on a defensive run" pic.twitter.com/IU66b8qAzl

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018

KAT from downtown to open the second half!

Watch the #Twolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lWaRukz3UY pic.twitter.com/3sxotgfFFd

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018

Wiggins finds Taj!

Watch the #Twolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lWaRukz3UY pic.twitter.com/mRvum9yTIl

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018

Jeff Teague high off the glass!

Watch the #Twolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lWaRukz3UY pic.twitter.com/4hAmtXvuER

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2018