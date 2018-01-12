Twi-lights: Bucks vs. Warriors
Take a look at the highlights from the Milwaukee Bucks' 108-94 loss to the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
That's how you start a game! @Giannis_An34 @EBled2
Bledsoe and the #Bucks are feelin' it early!
Tony Snell from downtown
Always follow your shot, kids. @Giannis_An34
Two defenders? No problem for @Giannis_An34. pic.twitter.com/K9taazaieJ
Eric Bledsoe
Bledsoe steal Brogdon bucket!
Brogdon for THREE! #Bucks trail by two against the Warriors.
#Bucks take the lead off a Tony Snell !
