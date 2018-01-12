Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Twi-lights: Bucks vs. Warriors

FoxSports

Take a look at the highlights from the Milwaukee Bucks' 108-94 loss to the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

That's how you start a game! @Giannis_An34 @EBled2

Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/URSwCkRKe6 pic.twitter.com/gUYBK2myip

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2018

Bledsoe and the #Bucks are feelin' it early!

Watch on FSW, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/URSwCkRKe6 pic.twitter.com/fcO9Kn1fe2

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2018

Tony Snell from downtown

Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/URSwCkRKe6 pic.twitter.com/XsSQ89ew6B

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2018

Always follow your shot, kids. @Giannis_An34

Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/URSwCkRKe6 pic.twitter.com/YYicXG5Lmi

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2018

Two defenders? No problem for @Giannis_An34. pic.twitter.com/K9taazaieJ

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2018

Eric Bledsoe

Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/URSwCkRKe6 pic.twitter.com/b5trsJLTiS

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2018

Bledsoe steal Brogdon bucket!

Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/URSwCkRKe6 pic.twitter.com/CraNqULMq4

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2018

Brogdon for THREE! #Bucks trail by two against the Warriors.

Tune in on FSW, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/URSwCkRKe6 pic.twitter.com/irMqDZEyd2

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2018

#Bucks take the lead off a Tony Snell !

Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/URSwCkRKe6 pic.twitter.com/NfUPyYBz9g

— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2018