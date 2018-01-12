Pacers sign Mad Ants' Ben Moore to two-way contract

Indiana fans could start getting a glimpse of Ben Moore at Pacers games. The club announced Friday it has signed the 6-foot-8 forward to a two-way contract with their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Moore, a rookie from SMU who was in the Pacers training camp last summer, hasplayed only with the Mad Ants so far this season. He is averaging 11 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 24 gameswith Fort Wayne. He also is shooting 52 percent from the field.

Players on two-way contracts spend most of the season in the G League but can be called up to their NBA club for up to 45 days in one season.