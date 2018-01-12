Pacers recall Anigbogu after three games with Fort Wayne

Welcome back to the Pacers, Ike Anigbogu.

The Pacers have recalledthe rookie center from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League, the team announced Friday.

Anigbogu, who has played only 21 NBA minutes this season, was in Fort Wayne to shake off the rust. He played three games with the Mad Ants, totaling 13 points and 22 rebounds in 76 minutes.

Anigbogu, a 6-foot-10, 262-pounder from UCLA, is averaging 5.9 points and 6.9 rebounds in 10 games overall with Fort Wayne.