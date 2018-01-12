Heat guard Dion Waiters decides to have surgery to repair bothersome left ankle

MIAMI (AP) -- Dion Waiters of the Miami Heat has decided to have surgery to repair his left ankle.

The ankle has bothered Waiters for about nine months, starting with a bad sprain that kept him out of the final 13 games of last season. It never fully healed and he sprained it again in December.

Waiters considered surgery over the summer, but opted against it and signed a four-year deal to stay with the Heat. He said in December that surgery at the conclusion of this season was a possibility, then sought a second opinion last week and decided to have the procedure now.

The Heat did not release a timetable for Waiters' recovery. Waiters has said he was told the surgery has a recovery time of eight to 10 months.