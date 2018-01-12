Ducks sign Andrew Cogliano to three-year contract extension

The Ducks locked up left wingAndrew Cogliano.

Anaheim announced on Friday that it had signed Cogliano to a three-year contract extension through the 2020-2021 season.

"I love it here. I love the organization, and I'm proud to be a Duck,"Cogliano said.

Coglianohasnever missed a game in his NHL career and currently owns the fourth-longest consecutive games played streak in NHL history (829 games). The streak (889 including playoff games) is the NHLs longest in more than 23 years.

That's one way to return from a bye week! Andrew Cogliano and Randy Carlyle talk about the left wing's three-year contract extension, announced during today's practice. #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/UGljfBV1Jw — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 12, 2018

Among all-time franchise leaders, Cogliano ranks second in shorthanded goals and shorthanded points, tied for seventh in goals and game-winning goals (15).

"Cogs is such a valuable member our team and we felt it paramount to keep him. He's very consistent, competes every night and most importantly, is a terrific person," saidDucklsExecutive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray.