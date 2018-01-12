D-backs reach 1-year deals with 10 players to avoid arbitration

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have avoided salary arbitration with third baseman Jake Lamb, center fielder A.J. Pollock, lefty starter Robbie Ray and several other players by reaching deals on one-year contracts.

Arizona also agreed with left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin, right-handers Taijuan Walker and Brian Boxberger, outfielder David Peralta, infielder/outfielder Chris Owings, infielder Nick Ahmed and catcher Chris Herrmann on Friday.

Lamb, who gets $4,275,000, was a significant player in the lineup of the team that earned the top spot in the NL wild-card race last year. He is a slugging, left-handed hitting third baseman who hit 30 home runs with 105 RBI.

Ray ($3.95 million) was 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA. The 26-year-old struck out 218 in 162 innings. Walker ($4,825,000) was 9-9 with a 3.49 ERA.

Pollock will receive $7.75 million according to reports, before he hits free agency after the upcoming season.

Chafin was the No. 1 lefty out of the bullpen. His 71 appearances were more than other Arizona pitcher. Boxberger, who agreed to a $1.8 million deal, is a former closer who had an American League-best 41 saves in 2015 has been bother by injuries the past two seasons. He was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay.

The team came to agreements on one-year deals with Patrick Corbin and Randall Delgado earlier in the week.

The Diamondbacks' only arbitration-eligible players who was unsigned as of Friday's deadline is righty Shelby Miller, who is in the middle of his rehab program after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season.