Alabama won title game despite theft of coach's playbook, report says

When Alabama defeated Georgia for the college football championship Monday night, it did so despite the fact that a Crimson Tide coach's playbook had been stolen.

Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar realized Saturday -- two days before the big game -- that his backpack, containing two cell phones, a passport, laptop, cash and the playbook, was missing from a conference room in the team's Atlanta hotel, FOX 10 reported.

Some of the items were later found in a bathroom on the third floor of the hotel, but the playbook was nowhere to be found, the station reported, citing information from police.

As of early Friday, the book still hadn't been recovered. But it turns out that Alabama still managed to beat Georgia anyway, in a thrilling, come-from-behind overtime victory.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is now 11-0 when competing against teams coached by his former assistants, according to ESPN, with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart being the most recent victim.

Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23, for its 12th national title and fifth since 2009.