Lightning lose to Flames, defenseman Victor Hedman suffers lower-body injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- The surging Calgary Flames got balanced scoring and another win.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Mike Smith made 33 saves, and the Flames beat the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

"A big confidence boost for our group, and keep the winning streak alive," Smith said.

Micheal Ferland, Sam Bennett, Mark Jankowski and Matthew Tkachuk also scored to help the Flames improve to 11-5-4 on the road. Gaudreau has nine assists and 10 points during a five-game points streak.

"A lot of guys were contributing chances and everybody was responsible defensively," Tkachuk said.

Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay.

The Lightning lost All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman midway through the second with a lower-body injury. Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper offered no update but said Hedman will undergo tests Friday.

"We'll see the extent of what's wrong," Cooper said. "No reason to speculate."

Hedman was hit on side of his left knee during a collision with Calgary's Garnet Hathaway and needed assistance to the locker room. On Tuesday night against Carolina, Hedman could not put any weight on his left skate heading to the bench with three minutes left in the second but returned two minutes later.

Ferland opened the scoring 29 seconds into the game during a 2-on-1 off a pass from Sean Monahan. Ferland added an assist and has a four-game points streak (four goals, eight points), while Monahan has points in five straight (five assists, eight points).

After Point scored 31 seconds into the second, the Flames took a 3-1 lead on goals by Gaudreau at 16:48 and Bennett on the power-play 1:55 later.

Tampa Bay's Cedric Paquette failed to score on a penalty shot at 5:15 of the second.

Jankowski and Tkachuk had third-period goals.

"Got two big goals at the end of the second to give us some breathing room," Smith said. "Then, I thought that was one of better third periods with a lead this year."

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots.

NOTES

Gaudreau has 51 points in 43 games. His 14th goal stopped a 10-game goal drought. … Tampa Bay D Dan Girardi, who took a slap shot to the back of the neck Sunday, missed his second straight game but could return after the Lightning's bye week. … Flames RW Jaromir Jagr remains out with what the team calls a lower-body injury. He has missed 17 games, including the last four and 11 of the past 16.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Florida on Friday night.

Lightning: Off until Thursday night when they host Vegas for the first time.