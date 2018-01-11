FOX Sports Carolinas to televise Hurricanes' introduction of new owner Tom Dundon

FOX Sports Carolinas will deliver live coverage of the Carolina Hurricanes press conference introducing new owner Tom Dundon, slated for tomorrow, January 12, at noon ET. National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman, general manager Ron Francis, minority owner Peter Karmanos Jr. and president Don Waddell are also scheduled to be in attendance.

The league announced earlier today that Dundon became majority owner of the Hurricanes through the formal closing of his purchase transaction with Karmanos; Karmanos will retain a minority ownership interest in the club.

The press conference will also be available on FOX Sports GO ( FOXSportsGO.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

FOX Sports Carolinas and FOX Sports GO will also televise Fridays Hurricanes game against the Washington Capitals. Coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. from PNC Arena and will include an exclusive interview with Dundon, scheduled to air during both intermissions.

About FOX SportsCarolinas

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast -- FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast -- collectively reach more than 13 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 1,400 live events each year. For more information, please visit FOXSportsSouth.com, FOXSportsTennessee.com, and FOXSportsCarolinas.com.

About FOX Sports GO

FOX Sports GO is a free app that provides live streaming video of more than 3,100 live events. It is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

About Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. (FOX Sports Carolinas, Hurricanes Radio Network). For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).