Chargers will return to London during 2018 season

The Chargers are headed back to London.

LA is among the six NFL teams who will compete in the 2018 London Games, either during Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 21) or Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 28). The Games will take place at Wembley Stadium, which has hosted 18 previous NFL games.

Nearly a decade to the day after playing the NFL's second-ever regular season game across the pond against the New Orleans Saints in 2008, the Chargers will return to Wembley Stadium this time as the home team when they take the field against the Titans.

This is the first of two trips abroad for the Chargers, who will also host a home game outside the U.S. in 2019.

"Since we last visited London in 2008, the NFL's popularity has continued to grow in the UK,"said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos in a statement. "It was an honor to be part of the early wave of regular season games played abroad back then, and it is every bit the honor to represent the league in London this time around. We're excited to introduce the Los Angeles Chargers brand, in person, to football fans in the UK this year, and to fans in our 2019 destination as well."

"It has been 10 years since we last played in London, and other than the outcome of the game back in 2008, the experience there among the international fans was pretty cool," said Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. "I'mexcited for the opportunity to once again play at a historic stadium like Wembley, and hopefully this trip will include the Chargers heading home with the win."