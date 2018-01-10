SCOTT FROST NAMED AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATIONS 2017 PAUL BEAR BRYANT COACH OF THE YEAR

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2018 Coach Scott Frost took home the title of the college football Coach of the Year at the American Heart Associations 32nd annual Paul Bear Bryant Awards presented by Marathon Oil Corporation Wednesday.

Frost formerly with the University of Central Florida Knights, and recently named head coach at Nebraska, saw his UCF team stand alone as the only undefeated NCAA Division I football team in the country this year. He led the team to a conference record of 8 wins and zero losses, an overall record of 13 wins and zero losses, ending the season with a 34 to 27 win over Auburn in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. He was also named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Thank you all so much, Frost said in accepting the award. This means a lot.

Scott said that when he came to UCF, the team was struggling. Now two years later they are leaving as champions, and I am so happy for them.

Thank you also for thinking of the little guy, Frost said. Now charge on UCF and go Big Red.

The winner of this coveted annual award was selected by the National Sports Media Association, formerly known as National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. It is the only college coaching honor presented after all bowl games are concluded and recognizes an elite group of coaches for their distinguished leadership on and off the field.

Representing the countrys finest college football coaches, 2017 award finalists were: Paul Chryst, University of Wisconsin; Clay Helton, University of Southern California, Gus Malzahn, Auburn University; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Smart, University of Georgia; and Dabo Swinney, Clemson University.

The Bryant Awards also recognized 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award winner Steve Spurrier, former head coach at the University of Florida, the University of South Carolina and Duke University.

Spurrier is one of only four individuals named to the College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1966 playing for the University of Florida.

At Duke in 1989, Coach Spurrier led the school to its ACC Football championship in 55 years. Moving on to his alma mater, leading the Gators to six conference titles and ending his 12-year run there with a 122-27 record -- the winningest coach in Florida history. In 2005, South Carolina came calling and Coach Spurrier signed on for 10 years with the Gamecocks where he became the winningest coach there with an 86-49 record. He returned to Florida in 2016 where he serves as an ambassador and consultant.

"Receiving the Coach Bryant Award from the American Heart Association is one of the best awards for coaching there is in the country. When I was an active coach for 25 years, I did not win it. Winning the Lifetime Achievement Coach Bryant Award is just as good. I am thrilled to be here to receive this award," Spurrier said.

For the second time in its history, sports aficionados who were unable to attend the Bryant Awards had the opportunity to watch the ceremony live on FOX College Sports. It will re-air on various FOX Sports affiliates in the next month.

Funds raised from the Bryant Awards benefit American Heart Association research, advocacy and educational programs across the country aimed at the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

