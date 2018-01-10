NHL All-Star Game: Kopitar, Quick, Doughty selected to participate in Tampa

The LA Kings are good at hockey.

And a trio of their best players are headed to the NHL All-Star Game.

Kings center/captain Anze Kopitar, goalie Jonathan Quick and defenseman/assistant captain Drew Doughtywill represent the Pacific Division in the 2018 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 28 in Tampa, theNHL announced Wednesday.

Drew Doughty, Jonathan Quick and Anze Kopitar have all been selected for the #NHLAllStar Game in Tampa https://t.co/BOgmOkqh69 — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 10, 2018

It marks the fourth straight NHL All-Star Game selection for Doughty, who has 30 points in 42 games played this season.

Kopitar has 17 goals (44 points) in 2017-18, and leads the teams in points and assists (27).

Quick holds a 19-13-2 record with a 2.31 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and three shutouts.