NHL

NHL All-Star Game: Ducks center Rickard Rakell to make event debut

It's a first for Rickard Rakell.

The Anaheim Ducks center will make his NHL All-Star Game debut on Jan. 28 in Tampa.

Rakell has 15 goals (31 points) in 38 games played during the 2017-18 season.

He leads the Ducks in goals, points and ranks third in assists (16).

