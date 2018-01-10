NHL All-Star Game: Ducks center Rickard Rakell to make event debut
It's a first for Rickard Rakell.
The Anaheim Ducks center will make his NHL All-Star Game debut on Jan. 28 in Tampa.
Rakell has 15 goals (31 points) in 38 games played during the 2017-18 season.
He leads the Ducks in goals, points and ranks third in assists (16).
The #RikRakAttack is heading to Tampa!
Congrats to @RickyRakell93 on his #NHLAllStar selection.
