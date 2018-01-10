Coyotes' Ekman-Larsson named to NHL All-Star team

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will represent the Coyotes at the 2018 NHL All-Star Game.

This will be Ekman-Larsson's second All-Star selection. He previously represented the Coyotes in 20015. Ekman-Larsson will be the 44th All-Star in franchise history and the 23rd All-Star in Coyotes history.

This season's All-Star Game is Jan. 28 in Tampa, Fla.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Ekman-Larsson is tied for fourth on the Coyotes in scoring with 6-13-19 in 43 games. Ekman-Larsson has scored the third-most goals and has registered the seventh-most points by a defenseman in franchise history. He is tied for 20th on the franchise's all-time points list. Earlier this season, Ekman-Larsson also became the sixth defenseman in franchise history to play in 500 games with the club.

The 26-year-old is tied for the team lead with four power-play goals, which ties him for the second-most among all NHL defensemen. His 34 power-play goals since the start of the 2014 season lead League blueliners. Ekman-Larsson also leads all NHL defensemen with 17 game-winning goals since 2014. Ekman-Larsson's eight game-winning goals in 2015-16 set an NHL record for the most game-winning goals in a season by a defenseman.