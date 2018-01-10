Chargers retain coordinators Bradley and Whisenhunt

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) -- The Los Angeles Chargers have retained defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt.

The Chargers announced the return of head coach Anthony Lynn's top two assistants Tuesday.

Continuity on the coaching staff was a major offseason goal for Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco after the Chargers (9-7) barely missed the playoffs in their relocation season. Los Angeles won nine of its final 12 games, including five straight at StubHub Center.

Bradley was a hot commodity in the offseason coaching market after putting together one of the NFL's top defenses in his first season with the Chargers. Their 17 points allowed per game was third-best in the league, and they ranked among the leaders with 43 sacks and 18 interceptions.

The former Jacksonville head coach joined Los Angeles on a one-year contract last winter.

Whisenhunt's powerful offense ranked fourth in the NFL with 376.6 yards per game, with quarterback Philip Rivers enjoying a resurgent 4,515-yard season alongside 1,393-yard receiver Keenan Allen and 1,105-yard rusher Melvin Gordon.

Whisenhunt, the former Arizona and Tennessee head coach, rejoined the Chargers in 2016, one year before Lynn became their head coach.