Baseball agent fired amid claim he recorded players in shower

A baseball agent with some big-name clients has been fired after an accusation that he recorded players in a shower.

CSE Talent said in a statement Wednesday that it had fired Jason Wood, who was based in St. Louis and had headed its baseball division since last April.

FanRag Sports reported that a player, whom it did not identify, found the camera while using a shower at Wood’s home.

The player fired Wood after a confrontation, according to FanRag, which said there is an investigation into other allegations of recording other players.

The New York Post reported that Wood’s clients included Red Sox star Andrew Benintendi, former Yankee David Phelps and the Rays’ Jake Odorizzi.

“The allegations that have surfaced today are absurd and untrue,” Wood said in a statement that FanRag posted on Twitter. “Over the past 13 years I have worked tirelessly to build a successful agency through integrity and hard work. I am disappointed that there are those who have chosen to spread some irresponsible and harmful rumors.”

Wood also was suspended Wednesday by the Major League Players Association, which was informed of the allegation earlier in the day by CSE. The union, which certifies agents, said it would give Wood a chance to respond.

“For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values,” CSE President Danny Martoe said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards, and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.