Baseball agent fired amid claim he filmed players in shower

By Frank Miles | Fox News
Jason Wood, accused of surreptitiously recording clients in a shower. (LinkedIn)

A baseball agent with some big-name clients has been fired after an accusation that he recorded players in a shower.

CSE Talent said in a statement on Wednesday that it had fired Jason Wood, who was based in St. Louis and had headed its baseball division since last April.

FanRag Sports reported that a player, whom it did not identify, found the camera while using a shower at Wood’s home.

The player fired Wood after a confrontation, according to FanRag, which said there is an investigation into other allegations of recording other players.

The New York Post reported that Wood's clients included Red Sox star Andrew Benintendi, former Yankee David Phelps and the Rays’ Jake Odorizzi.

Aug 22, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) hits an RBI double during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports - 10234580

Red Sox star Andrew Benintendi was represented by baseball agent Jason Wood, who has been fired after being accused of recording clients in a shower.  (USA Today Sports)

Wood also was suspended Wednesday by the Major League Players Association, which was informed of the allegation earlier in the day by CSE. The union, which certifies agents, said it would give Wood a chance to respond.

“For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values,” CSE President Danny Martoe said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards, and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

 