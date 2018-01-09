Suns to celebrate glorious decade of the 1990s at Friday's game vs. Rockets

PHOENIX There was never a more glorious decade in the 50 seasons of Phoenix Suns basketball than the 1990s, and the Suns will commemorate that special era with a Decade Night celebration during their game against the Houston Rockets on Friday, Jan. 12, at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The celebration will revisit the best moments of the decade, including the teams second trip to the NBA Finals in 1992-93, and will feature appearances from Suns Ring of Honor members Charles Barkley, Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle, Tom Chambers and Paul Westphal, plus former Suns Eddie Johnson, Mark West, Tim Kempton, Wesley Person, Oliver Miller, Richard Dumas and more.

Suns alumni will sign autographs for fans pre-game in the Casino Arizona Pavilion, and members of the 1992-93 team will be recognized during a special halftime ceremony as the franchise celebrates the 25th Anniversary of their memorable run to the 1993 NBA Finals.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Charles Barkley bobblehead.

Fans will be treated to a number of 90s-themed activities throughout the night as Suns entertainers will don 90s attire and perform various routines inspired by that era featuring the best pop, rap and alternative rock hits from the decade.

Fans can visit Suns.com/90s to purchase an exclusive ticket package that includes a commemorative 90s-themed T-shirt.

As part of their 50th anniversary season, he Suns will host two more Decade Night celebrations later in the season.