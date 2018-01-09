Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB

Skip Bayless of 'Undisputed': Alabama shouldn't have even been there!

FoxSports

Skip Bayless is known to speak his mind.

On Tuesday's edition of 'Undisputed', the co-host said that Alabama did not deserve to be in the college football playoff national championship, a mere hours after the Crimson Tide's thrilling OT victory vs. Georgia.

Bayless still feels Ohio State was the better choice at the No. 4 spot.

Watch the video up top for more from Bayless.

Other FS1 talent reactions to CFP title game:

Nick Wright on Alabama

Nick Wright on Nick Saban

Shannon Sharpe on Saban's strategy

Cris Carter on Saban's legacy

The Herd: 'Bama overcame plenty!