Skip Bayless of 'Undisputed': Alabama shouldn't have even been there!

Skip Bayless is known to speak his mind.

On Tuesday's edition of 'Undisputed', the co-host said that Alabama did not deserve to be in the college football playoff national championship, a mere hours after the Crimson Tide's thrilling OT victory vs. Georgia.

Bayless still feels Ohio State was the better choice at the No. 4 spot.

Watch the video up top for more from Bayless.

