D-backs' spring training opens Feb. 14 at Salt River Fields

The Diamondbacks announced Tuesday that first workouts for pitchers and catchers are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The first full-squad workout is Monday, Feb. 19 two days before an exhibition game against Arizona State University.

The first official Cactus League game will be Feb. 23 vs. the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields. Spring training dates have been pushed up to accommodate an earlier start to the regular season (March 29 for the D-backs), which is due to an increase in off-days during the season.

The D-backs also announced that they have invited 11 non-roster players to camp, along with the 40 players currently on the major-league roster. The non-roster group includes pitcher Taylor Clarke, who finished 2017 ranked as the team's No. 3 prospect, according to mlb.com, utility infielder Kristopher Negron, who played in 14 games for the D-backs last year, and first baseman Kevin Cron, who has amassed three consecutive 25-home-run seasons in the minors.

PITCHERS CATCHERS
21 Zack Greinke 2 Jeff Mathis
25 Archie Bradley 9 Josh Thole (non-roster)
26 Shelby Miller 10 Chris Herrmann
30 T.J. McFarland (L) 36 John Ryan Murphy
31 Brad Boxberger 75 Michael Perez (non-roster)
33 Jake Barrett INFIELDERS
34 Braden Shipley 3 Daniel Descalso
38 Robbie Ray (L) 4 Ketel Marte
40 Andrew Chafin (L) 13 Nick Ahmed
46 Patrick Corbin (L) 15 Ildemaro Vargas
48 Randall Delgado 16 Chris Owings
50 Anthony Banda (L) 22 Jake Lamb
52 Zack Godley 27 Brandon Drury
54 Jimmie Sherfy 44 Paul Goldschmidt
55 Matt Koch 45 Kristopher Negron (non-roster)
56 Alberto Suarez 53 Christian Walker
61 Silvino Bracho 68 Kevin Cron (non-roster)
63 Jared Miller (L) 74 Domingo Leyba
64 Yuhei Nakaushiro (L/non-roster) 76 Jack Reinheimer
65 Joey Krehbiel (non-roster) OUTFIELDERS
66 Yoshihisa Hirano 6 David Peralta
67 Jake Buchanan (non-roster) 11 A.J. Pollock
72 Taylor Clarke (non-roster) 14 Rey Fuentes
73 Ryan Atkinson (non-roster) 19 Socrates Brito
99 Taijuan Walker 24 Yasmany Tomas
41 Jeremy Hazelbaker
70 Ramon Flores (non-roster)
71 Cesar Puello (non-roster)