Alabama defeats Georgia in overtime to win college football national title

The Alabama Crimson Tide came back to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime, 26-23, to win the college football national championship.

Alabama’s win early Tuesday is the program’s 11th national championship and fifth since 2009.

The Crimson Tide won the game in overtime behind freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Tagovailoa was sacked on the team’s first play in the overtime session.

Tagovailoa took the helm at quarterback after halftime, replacing Jalen Hurts who was mostly ineffective during his time playing. The Crimson Tide were down 13-0 to the Bulldogs at the half. Tagovailoa led Alabama to two touchdowns and two field goals to erase the 13-point deficit.

The game went into overtime after Alabama kicker Andy Pappanastos missed what would have been the game-winning 36-yard field goal. Georgia put Alabama on its heels during its first possession in the overtime period with Rodrigo Blankenship nailing a 51-yard field goal to the team up, 23-20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.